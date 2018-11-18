Jackson completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards and an interception during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati, but added 117 yards on 27 carries.

Runs of 12 and 21 yards helped ease Jackson in during his first drive as a starter, setting up an Alex Collins touchdown. Though he completed a solid clip of his passes, the majority of those throws were underneath and a scramble-turned interception to start the second half showed some of the lack of comfort Jackson appears to still have as a more traditional passer. There's no question that Jackson gives defenses a lot to think about, but how he's to be evaluated from a fantasy perspective is unlike that of just about any other passer in the league. Do the rushing yards make up for a conservative passing offense? If starter Joe Flacco (hip) doesn't return next Sunday, Jackson will enjoy a friendly matchup against an Oakland defense similar in scheme as Cincinnati, in the bottom five in the league in opponent passer rating and, perhaps more importantly, in the bottom 10 in yards per carry at 4.8.