Jackson ran for nine yards and a touchdown on three attempts and added a five-yard completion during Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Saints.

Jackson gave the Ravens the lead just seconds before halftime, faking the handoff to Alex Collins and then cutting up field for a one-yard touchdown run. Jackson also completed his first pass since Week 1 on Sunday. This kind of performance obviously doesn't make Jackson relevant yet for fantasy purposes, but it does add another interesting wrinkle to the Ravens offense. A matchup against a stout Panthers defense awaits next Sunday.