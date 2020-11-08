Jackson completed 19 of 23 passes for 170 yards and carried the ball 13 times for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Colts.

It was an efficient, if quiet, performance through the air for Jackson, but he led the Ravens in rushing on the afternoon as the Ravens' defense controlled the game. It's the first time all season the QB hasn't tossed a TD pass, but he's now failed to top 208 passing yards in seven straight starts, putting a ceiling on his fantasy value despite his contributions on the ground. Jackson could struggle to post better numbers in Week 10 facing a Patriots defense that's been stingy against the pass.