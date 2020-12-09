Jackson completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 107 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, adding 94 yards and a rushing TD over 13 carries during Tuesday's 34-17 win against Dallas.

After being unable to participate in last Wednesday's loss to the Steelers because of his presence on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the 2019 MVP returned to action with his first three-TD performance since facing Washington in Week 4. Jackson threw an interception off the hands of Marquise Brown to close Baltimore's opening offensive possession of the night, but he responded by capping the Ravens' subsequent seven-play drive with a 37-yard TD run through the gut of Dallas' defense. The 23-year-old would add second and third-quarter scoring strikes through the air, pushing his 2020 TD:INT to 17:7. Jackson doesn't have a single outing over 275 yards for the Ravens' 31st-ranked pass offense, but he's again on a prolific pace with 669 rushing yards and four rushing TDs heading into a Week 14 road trip to Cleveland.