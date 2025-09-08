Jackson completed 14 of 19 pass attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns while adding 70 rushing yards and a third score on six carries in Sunday's 41-40 loss to Buffalo.

Jackson was nearly flawless commanding the Ravens' offense on Sunday Night Football, but it wasn't enough to lift his team over the Bills in an instant classic. The 28-year-old was able to help fantasy managers with his three combined touchdowns, a mark he reached an impressive nine times in 2024. Those who spent a premium pick on the dual-threat superstar have to be feeling good about their QB heading into the Ravens' home opener against the Browns next Sunday.