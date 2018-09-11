Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Sees heavy playing time in debut
Jackson completed one of four passes for 24 yards Sunday against the Bills and added seven carries for 39 yards.
The Ravens turned to Jackson in the third quarter after getting out to a 40-0 lead but he also had five plays in the first half in which he was on the field with Joe Flacco, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "We wanted to establish him as a threat quickly, not a possible threat. We wanted him to go out there and make plays and generate plays for us," coach John Harbaugh said after the game. Jackson's main duty after taking over in the third quarter was to help run out the clock in a blowout, but his snaps in the first half suggest that he will be involved in the offense in some capacity moving forward. The Ravens have a quick turnaround before returning to action Thursday against the Bengals. Look for Jackson to get on the field in two-quarterback sets on occasion in Week 2.
