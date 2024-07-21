Jackson won't practice Sunday and was sent home from training camp due to an illness.
Sunday is the first day of Baltimore's training camp, and the team's star quarterback won't participate due to an illness. The severity of the issue isn't clear, but it seems unlikely that Jackson's status for Week 1 is in jeopardy.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Drops weight over offseason•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Joined by superstar RB•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Wins second MVP Award•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Key errors in season-ending loss•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Four total touchdowns in win•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Won't play in Week 18•