Jackson will make another start Sunday against the Raiders, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With Joe Flacco (hip) still absent from practice and officially ruled out, Jackson will take aim at a defense ranked 32nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.9) and 26th in yards allowed per carry (4.8). The rookie has stated his desire to do more as a passer, but the Ravens may be just fine relying on their running game for a second straight week. Jackson had more carries (26) than pass attempts (19) in last week's 24-21 win over Cincinnati.

More News
Our Latest Stories