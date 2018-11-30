Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Set for third straight start
Jackson will remain the Ravens' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Atlanta with Joe Flacco (hip) listed as doubtful for the contest, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
After failing to log any on-field activity the previous two weeks and being ruled out ahead of wins over the Bengals and Raiders, Flacco returned to practice Thursday and Friday, but was visibly limited during both sessions. Flacco will most likely be inactive or available only in an emergency Sunday while he remains hobbled by the right hip injury, clearing the way for Jackson to make his third straight start and first career nod outside of Baltimore. Though Jackson's 61.4 percent completion rate, three interceptions and two fumbles (one lost) over his first two starts leave much to be desired, he's thus far directed a productive offense largely through his own work on the ground (37 attempts for 190 yards and a touchdown), as well as the impact his presence has had on running back Gus Edwards (40 carries for 233 yards and a touchdown). If Jackson can continue to put points on the board in Week 13, he could keep the starting job moving forward even once Flacco receives clearance to play again.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: In line to start Sunday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Could split snaps with Flacco•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Headed for week of uncertainty•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Flashes highs and lows in win•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Set for another start•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: In line for second start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13