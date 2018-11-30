Jackson will remain the Ravens' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Atlanta with Joe Flacco (hip) listed as doubtful for the contest, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

After failing to log any on-field activity the previous two weeks and being ruled out ahead of wins over the Bengals and Raiders, Flacco returned to practice Thursday and Friday, but was visibly limited during both sessions. Flacco will most likely be inactive or available only in an emergency Sunday while he remains hobbled by the right hip injury, clearing the way for Jackson to make his third straight start and first career nod outside of Baltimore. Though Jackson's 61.4 percent completion rate, three interceptions and two fumbles (one lost) over his first two starts leave much to be desired, he's thus far directed a productive offense largely through his own work on the ground (37 attempts for 190 yards and a touchdown), as well as the impact his presence has had on running back Gus Edwards (40 carries for 233 yards and a touchdown). If Jackson can continue to put points on the board in Week 13, he could keep the starting job moving forward even once Flacco receives clearance to play again.