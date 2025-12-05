Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Jackson (ankle) is poised to play Sunday versus the Steelers, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Whether or not Jackson will enter the weekend with a designation remains to be seen, but Harbaugh's comments indicate the franchise quarterback will continue to play through the pain. Jackson was limited Wednesday and didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle issue, but he was able to mix back into drills Friday, so he either will be listed as questionable or cleared entirely on the Ravens' final Week 14 injury report.