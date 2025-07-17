Jackson is entering Year 3 with offensive coordinator Todd Monken in 2025 with the most complete set of skill-position talent of his career, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

While falling short of his third MVP award last season, Jackson still managed career highs in passing yards (4,172), touchdown passes (41) and yards per attempt (8.8). He also tacked on 915 yards on the ground to surpass Michael Vick for most rushing yards for a QB in his career. Baltimore's returning offensive talent features RBs Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, WRs Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman and TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, but the team added a new dimension in free agency with contested-catch artist DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins mustered a career-low six catches of 20-plus yards between the Titans and Chiefs in 2024, but Jackson so far has spoken glowingly of the 12-year pro, stating, "He is different. ... I am looking forward to throwing a lot of touchdowns to him this year." If the unit elevates its level of play further, Jackson and company could become the second offense in NFL history to surpass 4,000 yards through the air and 3,000 rushing yards in a single campaign, repeating what the Ravens did last year.