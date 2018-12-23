Jackson completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for 204 yards and a touchdown, adding 39 rushing yards on 13 carries in Saturday's 22-10 win over the Chargers.

Jackson eclipsed the 200-yard mark for the first time this year on the back of a beautiful 68-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews. The athletic quarterback's completion percentage still hovered around 50 percent (58 percent on the year), and he missed a few routine pass attempts. It has become apparent that the rookie has an erratic arm, but anything he can do in the air complements what he can gain on the ground. That said, Jackson's best passing performance to date was accompanied by his lowest rushing output since becoming the starter. Still, the overall result has to be considered a net win for fantasy owners. Barring an undisclosed injury, Jackson will lead the Ravens' offense in a crucial Week 17 matchup with the Browns.