Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns while rushing six times for 50 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cowboys.

Jackson threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore in the third quarter and a two-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Hibner with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, but his most memorable pass was a 27-yarder to Zay Flowers on the game's penultimate play, which set up Tyler Loop's game-winning 56-yard field goal after the Ravens got the ball with seven seconds left in a tie game. Following Sunday's win over the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Jackson and the Ravens will fly home from Brazil to host the 0-3 Titans in Week 4.