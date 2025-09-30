Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the severity of the right hamstring injury Jackson sustained in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs remains uncertain, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports. "There's nothing that looks like it's season-ending by any stretch," Harbaugh said, though he acknowledged Jackson wouldn't have been able to return to the contest if the game had been more competitive.

Jackson took his final snap with 8:10 left in the third quarter, when he was sacked by George Karlaftis before the Ravens finished off the drive with a field goal to cut their deficit to 14 points. Harbaugh said that he was unsure which play resulted in Jackson tweaking his hamstring, adding that the quarterback may have suffered the injury on an accumulation of plays. Jackson is likely to be sent in for further medical testing before the Ravens have a better idea regarding the extent of his hamstring injury and a potential timeline for his return. Cooper Rush finished the Week 4 loss under center and would be in line to start this Sunday against the Texans in the event Jackson is unable to play. Jackson hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2022, when a knee issue kept him out for the final five contests of the regular season as well as the Ravens' wild-card round loss to the Bengals.