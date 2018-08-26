Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Sharp in preseason win
Jackson completed seven of 10 passes for 98 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Ravens' 27-10 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday. He also rushed three times for 39 yards and another score.
Coach John Harbaugh took the opportunity of giving his first-round pick a solid allotment of playing time in what was supposed to be the team's dress rehearsal for the regular season, and Jackson responded with his sharpest performance as a passer yet. The rookie started the second half and immediately oversaw a five-play, 84-yard drive that culminated with a 65-yard touchdown run by De'Lance Turner. Jackson then contributed a 19-yard scoring scamper himself two possessions later, and he finished his night with a 21-yard touchdown pass to DeVier Posey. Although he'll start the season as Joe Flacco's backup and still needs plenty of seasoning as a dropback passer regardless of Saturday's showing, Jackson possesses the talent to overtake the veteran in time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...