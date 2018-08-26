Jackson completed seven of 10 passes for 98 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Ravens' 27-10 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday. He also rushed three times for 39 yards and another score.

Coach John Harbaugh took the opportunity of giving his first-round pick a solid allotment of playing time in what was supposed to be the team's dress rehearsal for the regular season, and Jackson responded with his sharpest performance as a passer yet. The rookie started the second half and immediately oversaw a five-play, 84-yard drive that culminated with a 65-yard touchdown run by De'Lance Turner. Jackson then contributed a 19-yard scoring scamper himself two possessions later, and he finished his night with a 21-yard touchdown pass to DeVier Posey. Although he'll start the season as Joe Flacco's backup and still needs plenty of seasoning as a dropback passer regardless of Saturday's showing, Jackson possesses the talent to overtake the veteran in time.