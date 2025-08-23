Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Should practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that Jackson (foot) should resume practicing Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Harbaugh joked that the QB is on track to return but will only participate if he wants to. Either way, it's the latest sign Jackson avoided a serious injury after a teammate stepped on his foot Wednesday. He didn't practice Thursday but should be back early this week as Baltimore transitions from the preseason to preparing for a Week 1 road game at Buffalo.
