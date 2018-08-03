Jackson completed four of 10 passes for 33 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Bears. He added 24 rushing yards on four carries.

While nothing spectacular, Jackson's performance had to be a pleasing sight for Ravens fans who saw the rookie flash upside as both a passer and running threat. The rookie started off by going three-and-out on his first drive, but he bounced back on his second by marching the Baltimore offense down the field with a few impressively accurate throws and a Michael Vick-esque scramble, ultimately connecting with fellow first-rounder Hayden Hurst for a seven-yard touchdown. However, Jackson's third drive resulted in him getting picked off on a questionable pass down the sideline, reminding us of the work the Louisville product still needs to do as a signal caller. We'll get our next glimpse of Jackson during the Ravens second preseason game next Thursday against the Rams.