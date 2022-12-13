Jackson (knee) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson missed his first game of the season this past Sunday against the Steelers, with Tyler Huntley stepping in under center for the start in the Ravens' 16-14 win. Huntley exited that contest early after being diagnosed with a concussion, but he already seems to be making progress through the NFL's five-step protocol, as he took the field for Tuesday's session. Jackson, meanwhile, missed his fourth consecutive practice and doesn't look to be trending toward a return to the lineup for the Ravens' Week 15 game Saturday in Cleveland. If Jackson remains out and if Huntley can't clear the protocol before Saturday, the Ravens would likely turn the offense over to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown.
