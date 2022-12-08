Jackson (knee) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
With two straight absences from practice to begin the week, Jackson doesn't look on track to be available for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh while he contends with a PCL sprain of his left knee. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jackson's injury typically entails a 1-to-3-week recovery timeline, which supports head coach John Harbaugh's comments from Monday indicating that the star quarterback is "less likely" to suit up against the Steelers. Tyler Huntley, who came on in relief after Jackson's early exit in last Sunday's 10-9 win over the Broncos, thus appears in line to make his first start of the season this weekend.