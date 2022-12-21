Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jackson hasn't practiced since suffering a PCL sprain in his left knee Week 13 against Denver and is in danger of missing a third consecutive game when the Ravens host the Falcons on Saturday. The team hasn't ruled Jackson out yet, but the team once again seems to be preparing for Tyler Huntley to start.
