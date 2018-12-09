Jackson will remain the Ravens' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With Joe Flacco (hip) inactive for the fourth straight game, Jackson will retain the starting job for another week, though he likely would have kept his spot atop the depth chart even if Flacco had been healthy enough to play. That said, Jackson would bolster his case for sticking as the Ravens' permanent starting quarterback if he can deliver a quality performance against the 10-2 Chiefs in what will be his first outing versus an opponent with a winning record. Over his prior three starts, Jackson completed just 60 percent of his passes for 7.0 yards per attempt and a 1:3 TD:INT but ripped up the opposition on the ground to the tune of 265 yards and two scores on 54 carries.