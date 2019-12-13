Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Stellar all-around night
Jackson (quadriceps) completed 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ravens' 42-21 win over the Jets on Thursday. He also rushed eight times for 86 yards -- breaking Michael Vick's single-season rushing record for a quarterback in the process -- and committed a fumble but recovered.
Jackson couldn't have drawn up a better script for his milestone night, as he also tied his career high with his five touchdown tosses in addition to surpassing Vick for the rushing mark. Just as impressive was the fact all five of Jackson's scoring throws went to different pass catchers -- Miles Boykin (five yards), Mark Andrews (one yard), Marquise Brown (24 yards), Seth Roberts (33 yards) and Mark Ingram (10 yards). Jackson has now thrown five touchdown passes on three separate occasions in what has been a stellar sophomore campaign, while his rushing tally Thursday pushed his season total to an eye-popping 1,103 yards on the ground. Jackson lines up for another start a week from Sunday in a Week 16 divisional matchup versus the Browns, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that Robert Griffin III, who saw action late against the Jets, is expected to start Week 17 versus the Steelers if Baltimore has locked up its playoff seeding by that point.
