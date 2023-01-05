Jackson (knee) isn't practicing Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The 25-year-old has now missed 14 consecutive Ravens practices, and unless he reverses the trend Friday, he's all but certain to sit out his fifth consecutive game this Sunday in Cincinnati. Though Jackson's recovery from a PCL sprain of his left knee has taken longer than anticipated, the Ravens could still have their top signal-caller available for the wild-card round of the postseason if he's able to take more meaningful steps forward with his practice activity next week. Until Jackson is ready to go, however, the Ravens will turn to Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) to direct the offense.