Jackson (knee/illness) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 23-year-old is officially considered questionable, though he was able to practice as a full participant Friday and coach John Harbaugh said his quarterback was "good to go." WR Marquise Brown (knee) and TE Mark Andrews (thigh) are also expected to suit up, so Jackson should have his usual complement of weapons for Week 5.
