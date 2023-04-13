Ravens GM Eric DeCosta reiterated Thursday that he wants to sign Jackson to a long-term deal and believes the quarterback is "the right player for this team," ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.

It's no secret the Ravens hope to keep Jackson; they just haven't been willing to give him the contract he wants. He's also been unable to find it from another team, perhaps in part because the non-exclusive franchise tag would require the loss of two first-round picks if the Ravens were to not match an offer sheet. The team has until July 17 to work out a long-term deal with Jackson, who has yet to sign the franchise tender and thus won't be at the start of the offseason program to learn new OC Todd Monken's playbook. DeCosta's comments Thursday came at the introductory press conference for Odell Beckham, who didn't receive any assurances Jackson will be with the team but expects it will play out that way. "The goal is to come here and have that possibility with [Jackson]," Beckham said Thursday.