Jackson (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Tyler Huntley is taking the first-team reps Wednesday and appears to be headed for a fourth consecutive start. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that Jackson would return to some kind of on-field activity this week, but that might just mean running and individual work rather than actually practicing. The Ravens host the Steelers on Sunday, and Jackson has two more chances to be cleared for practice before then.