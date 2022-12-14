Jackson (knee) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Back-to-back missed sessions cloud Jackson's status for Saturday's game against the Browns. On the plus side for the Ravens, Tyler Huntley (concussion) practiced for the second straight day Wednesday, and thus appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Week 15 action.
