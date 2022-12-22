Jackson (knee) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Meanwhile, fellow QB Tyler Huntley was throwing Thursday after being listed as limited at practice Wednesday by a right shoulder issue. The Ravens' upcoming injury report will reveal whether Jackson has any chance to play Saturday against the Falcons, but his ongoing absence from practice suggests that Huntley is trending toward drawing another start in Week 16.
