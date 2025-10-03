Jackson (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson also didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday, so the star QB is trending toward an absence from Sunday's game against the Texans. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether he's ruled out or the door is left open at all for him to suit up this weekend. If Jackson isn't able to face Houston, Cooper Rush would be on track to start in his place, with Tyler Huntley a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.