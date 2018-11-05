Coach John Harbaugh suggested he isn't yet thinking about starting Jackson over Joe Flacco, though Harbaugh did say he still views the rookie as a quarterback in the long run, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson got some snaps at quarterback in the second half of blowouts Weeks 1 and 8, but he's otherwise been used as a gadget player with Flacco on the field at the same time. A three-game losing streak has led to some rumbling as the Ravens enter a bye week, perhaps speeding up the timeline for Jackson to get a real look under center. That being said, the Ravens don't seem ready for such a drastic change, as Flacco is still on track for his best season since 2014. It would be hard to make an argument against starting Jackson if the team eventually falls out of the playoff race -- something that could essentially happen as soon as Week 11 with a loss to the Bengals.