Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. He also rushed nine times for 43 yards.

Jackson was much busier than usual through the air, putting up a season high number of pass attempts. Jackson also compiled his second-best passing yardage total of the campaign and threw multiple touchdown passes for the first time since Week 3, despite losing Mark Andrews to a knee injury early. Jackson's rushing yardage total wasn't as elevated as in recent weeks, either, but his pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to Kenyan Drake and Isaiah Likely of five and 10 yards, respectively, allowed Baltimore to erase a 10-3 deficit. With two straight wins, Jackson and the Ravens head into a Week 9 road matchup against the Saints on Monday night, Nov. 7 with plenty of momentum.