Jackson completed 14 of 25 pass attempts for 193 yards and two interceptions while adding 10 rushing yards on four carries in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.

Jackson popped up on the injury report after missing one practice due to knee soreness, but his status for Sunday's tilt was never in jeopardy. The 28-year-old did not appear to be hampered by his knee, instead falling victim to a dominant performance by Myles Garrett (4.0 sacks) and the Cleveland Browns' defense. Jackson and the Ravens got the last laugh after earning the comeback victory on the back of Derrick Henry's excellent rushing day (18-103-1). Look for a healthy Jackson to let loose next Sunday against a Jets' defense missing much of its star power after cleaning house at the trade deadline.