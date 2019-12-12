Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Suiting up Thursday
Jackson (quadriceps) is listed as active Thursday against the Jets.
The Ravens listed Jackson as a limited practice participant Monday and Tuesday before upgrading him to full participation Wednesday. The quarterback was never in danger of missing Thursday's game, but it's possible his quad injury inspires a game plan with fewer designed runs for the quarterback. Even so, Jackson is well positioned for another productive outing with the Ravens heavily favored to win.
