Jackson is active for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys.

Following a week-and-a-half stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jackson will be back in action for the first time since Nov. 22 against the Titans. With the 12th-ranked Dallas pass defense on the other side and without two of their top receiving weapons -- Mark Andrews and Willie Snead remain on the COVID list -- the Ravens may ride an intact backfield and Jackson's legs for most of this Week 13 contest.

