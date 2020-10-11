Jackson (knee/illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

This was expected after coach John Harbaugh declared Friday that Jackson was "good to go" for Week 5 action, but still worth confirming after the QB was one of 12 players officially listed as questionable by the team heading into the weekend. Baltimore's franchise signal-caller will thus take aim at a beatable Bengals defense that has allowed an average of 243.0 passing yards and 158.5 rushing yards per game through the first four weeks of the season.

