Jackson completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 243 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Week 15 against the Jaguars. He added 35 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Jackson got off to a poor start by throwing an interception on the Ravens' first offensive possession. However, he had little trouble producing from there, connecting for passing scores four, 11 and three yards to three different receivers. For the third straight week, Jackson also found the end zone with his legs. While Jackson has failed to show the same upside of 2019 for much of the 2020 season, he now has at least three total touchdowns in each of his last three contests. He'll draw a Week 16 matchup against the Giants.