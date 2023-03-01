Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday that he remains optimistic the team will reach a long-term extension with Jackson (knee), Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh made statements in support of retaining Jackson in press conferences on Wednesday, and both offered similar comments in January about the quarterback after the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs. At this stage of the offseason, the two sides seem far apart in contract talks, but the Ravens have made it clear they'll use the franchise tag on Jackson if it comes to that.