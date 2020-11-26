Jackson and his teammates will conduct their team activities virtually Thursday, ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, the Ravens had additional positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The team was originally scheduled to play the Steelers on Thursday, but following the placement of several Baltimore players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the game was moved to Sunday at 1:15 p.m ET. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the NFL "continues to closely monitor the situation" in order to decide whether the contest will proceed as currently scheduled.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Ravens-Steelers moved to Sunday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Limited to one touchdown•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Over 300 combined yards in loss•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Scores third rushing TD•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Turnover-ridden performance in loss•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Dominates as runner vs. Eagles•