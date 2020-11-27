Jackson has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Assuming Jackson's positive test is confirmed by the Ravens, he'll likely miss Sunday's game against the Steelers if the game is played as scheduled. If he misses game action, Robert Griffin could take over under center for Baltimore.
