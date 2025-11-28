Jackson completed 17 of 32 passes for 246 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding six rushes for 27 yards in the Ravens' 32-14 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night. He also committed two fumbles, losing both.

The combination of Jackson's final line and the game's final score underscore the fact he wasn't able to offset his multiple mistakes with enough big plays. The two-time MVP saw more than half his completions (nine) and 142 of his passing yards go to the tight-end duo of Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews, and two of his three turnovers led to a combined six points for Cincinnati. Jackson's passing yardage was his highest since Week 3, but he was clearly outplayed by Joe Burrow in the latter's return from a nine-game absence. The Ravens next face another divisional test at home, as the Steelers pay a visit for a Week 14 clash on Sunday, Dec. 7.