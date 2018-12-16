Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Thrives on ground again in win
Jackson completed 14 of 23 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Ravens' 20-12 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed 18 times for 95 yards and lost a fumble.
It was a trademark Jackson line, one that was light on passing yards but reflected superior ground production. The rookie's fumble at the Buccaneers' 43-yard line late in the first quarter was a costly one, however, as it eventually led to Tampa's only touchdown of the day. Jackson did make up for his miscue with mistake-free football the rest of the way, and he continued to pile up production with his legs, checking in only nine yards behind team leader Gus Edwards in rushing. Jackson continues to do enough to hold on to the starting job even with Joe Flacco (hip) now healthy, so he's expected to remain under center for a tough Week 16 road tilt against the Chargers.
