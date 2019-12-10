Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Throwing Tuesday
Jackson (quadriceps) threw during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Coach John Harbaugh told Zrebiec on Monday that the Ravens intend to take a "wait-and-see" approach with Jackson, who hurt his quad on a low hit during the Week 14 win at Buffalo. With some activity evident Tuesday, Jackson appears poised to match his 'limited' listing from Monday, at the very least. His level of participation will be known upon the release of Tuesday's injury report.
