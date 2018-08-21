Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Throws touchdown pass
Jackson completed seven of 15 attempts for 49 yards and a touchdown while playing six series in Monday night's 20-19 win over the Colts in the third preseason game. He also rushed four times for 26 yards.
Jackson continues to be a work in progress from inside the pocket, particularly on throws outside the numbers. While he again completed less than half of his attempts, Jackson did find Chris Moore for a seven-yard touchdown on a rollout pass. As expected, he also offered some sizzle running the ball when nothing else was open. Overall, Jackson still looks pretty raw as a passer, but maintains a knack for making plays outside of the pocket.
