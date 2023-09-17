Jackson completed 24 of 33 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals. He added 12 rushing attempts for 54 yards.

Jackson suffered a stinger in his left hand late in the game, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, but he told reporters after the game that he's fine and flexed his hands as evidence. The dual-threat quarterback was happy to have favorite target Mark Andrews (quadriceps) back, as Andrews led the Ravens with eight targets, including a three-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Jackson's other touchdown pass was a 17-yarder to Nelson Agholor to take a 27-17 lead in the fourth. Assuming Jackson's non-throwing hand is indeed fine, he'll remain among the top fantasy quarterback options in Week 3 against the Colts.