Coach John Harbaugh relayed that the knee injury Jackson suffered Sunday against the Broncos is not a season-ending issue.

Harbaugh added that the QB is slated to undergo further testing Monday, with added context regarding Jackson's status slated to arrive in the coming days. At this stage, it's too early to say whether Jackson will be deemed day-to-day or week-to-week by the Ravens, but if he ends up missing time, Tyler Huntley would be in line to serve as the team's signal-caller in the meantime.