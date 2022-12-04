Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday's 10-9 win over the Broncos that the apparently left knee injury Jackson suffered in the contest isn't season-ending.

Harbaugh added that the quarterback is slated to undergo further testing Monday, with added context regarding Jackson's status to arrive in the coming days. At this stage, it's too early to say whether Jackson will be deemed day-to-day or week-to-week, but if he ends up missing time, Tyler Huntley would be in line to serve as the team's signal-caller. The Broncos travel to Pittsburgh for their Week 14 game.