Jackson completed 17 of 30 passes for 213 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Jets. He added 17 yards on six rushing attempts.

Jackson had just 83 passing yards and four rushing yards at halftime, but that passing total included a 25-yard touchdown to Devin Duvernay, which helped the Ravens take a 10-3 lead into the locker room. The 25-year-old quarterback linked up with Duvernay again for a 17-yard touchdown in the third quarter, then uncorked a deep ball to Rashod Bateman for a 55-yard touchdown later in the third. It's become a running theme with Jackson that teams with extensive preparation have game planned better against his dual-threat style, but the Dolphins won't have that luxury in Week 2. Expect Jackson to do more damage on the ground against Miami, especially if running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is ready to return to Baltimore's backfield.