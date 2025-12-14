Jackson completed eight of 12 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Bengals. He added 26 rushing yards on two carries.

With the Ravens' defense putting together a dominant effort, Jackson didn't need to do too much more after finding Rasheen Ali and Zay Flowers for TDs in the second quarter. It's the first time Jackson has tossed multiple touchdowns since Week 9, as he'd stumbled to a 2:4 TD:INT over his prior five games, but a matchup against Cincinnati's woeful defense wasn't exactly a tough test. The two-time MVP will need to stay sharp in Week 16 against the Patriots if the Ravens are going to stay in the AFC playoff picture.