Jackson completed 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ravens' 59-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed three times for six yards and exited the game due to coach's decision after his final drive of the third quarter.

A Ravens rout was far from the most unexpected result in this season-opening contest, but the way Baltimore ultimately racked up the majority of their scoring qualifies as at least a bit of a surprise. Jackson reportedly worked diligently on his development as a passer all offseason, and the hard work paid off in spades during a performance where the second-year signal caller racked up a career-high number of touchdown passes despite only playing three quarters. Jackson wasted no time forging a connection with rookie Marquise Brown, hitting the speedster for 47- and 83-yard scoring connections in the first quarter alone. Jackson ultimately added scoring tosses of 33, five and one yard to Willie Snead, Miles Boykin and Patrick Ricard, respectively, capping off a complete dismantling of the overwhelmed Dolphins. Jackson was so successful through the air, his elite rushing skills weren't even needed in a game that was essentially over by the end of the first quarter. A stellar start to his sophomore campaign now under his belt. Jackson will take on the unenviable challenge of trying to put together a fitting encore to a near-perfect showing in a showdown between two of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks Week 2 against the Cardinals.