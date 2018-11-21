Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Trending toward another start
Jackson appears to be the leading candidate to start Sunday's game against the Raiders after Joe Flacco (hip) failed to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Flacco still has two more opportunities to prove his health in practice before the Ravens decide on his status for the weekend, but there doesn't seem to be much early optimism for his availability. Jackson led the Ravens to a much-needed victory over the Bengals in Week 11, with coach John Harbaugh utilizing a ground-heavy game plan that took advantage of the rookie's impressive wheels. Jackson passed only 19 times -- completing 13 for 150 yards and an interception -- and added 117 yards on the ground on 27 carries, the most attempts of any quarterback during the Super Bowl era. Subjecting Jackson to wear and tear on that level doesn't seem like a sustainable long-term plan, so it wasn't surprising Wednesday that the rookie suggested that he's planning to throw more frequently in Week 12. "I know I can throw," Jackson said. "Hopefully, I'm going to start throwing the ball more. The game plan is coming up. We're going to be throwing the ball. They're going to see."
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: More runs than pass attempts in win•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Set for Week 11 start, per report•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Likely to see bulk of snaps•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Positioned for first start•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12