Jackson appears to be the leading candidate to start Sunday's game against the Raiders after Joe Flacco (hip) failed to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Flacco still has two more opportunities to prove his health in practice before the Ravens decide on his status for the weekend, but there doesn't seem to be much early optimism for his availability. Jackson led the Ravens to a much-needed victory over the Bengals in Week 11, with coach John Harbaugh utilizing a ground-heavy game plan that took advantage of the rookie's impressive wheels. Jackson passed only 19 times -- completing 13 for 150 yards and an interception -- and added 117 yards on the ground on 27 carries, the most attempts of any quarterback during the Super Bowl era. Subjecting Jackson to wear and tear on that level doesn't seem like a sustainable long-term plan, so it wasn't surprising Wednesday that the rookie suggested that he's planning to throw more frequently in Week 12. "I know I can throw," Jackson said. "Hopefully, I'm going to start throwing the ball more. The game plan is coming up. We're going to be throwing the ball. They're going to see."